LTC ACO and Third Eye Health Offer Virtual Care Network to Long-Term Care Patients, Facilities and Provider Groups

Innovative Virtual Care Network formed to enhance patient care in long-term care facilities with access to Third Eye Health Physicians, who provide virtual urgent and emergent care. ACO physicians and affiliated providers leverage Third Eye Health’s one-touch telehealth technology to deliver care.

/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the spotlight on long-term care facilities during the current public health emergency, leaders in post-acute and long-term care, LTC ACO, the first long-term care Medicare Shared Savings Program dedicated to long-term care residents in the United States, and Third Eye Health, have joined forces to improve the quality of care available for the 6,000 LTC ACO beneficiaries across more than 200 long-term facilities and for all future LTC ACO beneficiaries. Third Eye Health, the nation’s largest virtual care network for post-acute, brings acute-level care virtually to the bedside through its proprietary one-touch telehealth technology. Together, LTC ACO and Third Eye Health are forming a Virtual Care Network, a relatively new concept in the long-term care arena.



This innovative approach utilizes Third Eye Heath’s customizable, mobile technology, bringing access to Third Eye Health Physicians, specialists and local providers directly to the bedside of LTC ACO’s beneficiaries. Most LTC ACO participating provider groups and long-term care facilities will be able to use Third Eye Health’s telehealth technology for virtual visits. Third Eye Health physicians, a network of board-certified physicians specially trained to provide acute-level care to post-acute and long-term patients, will cover nights and weekends, creating 24/7 physician access, alleviating the call burden for associated provider groups. “LTC ACO’s affiliated company, Genesis Physician Services, has already benefited greatly from Third Eye’s nights and weekend coverage, with a reduction in return to hospital rates and improved patient outcomes,” remarked LTC ACO President, Jason Feuerman.

“Genesis physicians benefit greatly from the call coverage relief Third Eye Health provides, directly impacting a noticeable reduction in physician burnout. The care quality from Third Eye Health Physicians offers timely coordination of care and complements the attending physician’s efforts to improve quality and outcomes,” remarked LTC ACO Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Richard Feifer.

Through LTC ACO, long-term care facility operators incur no additional expense to access the Third Eye Network and with 24/7 physician access, it can be expected that quality measures and outcomes will improve. When these goals are attained, LTC ACO, its physicians, long-term care facility partners, and now Third Eye Health, will share in the savings. In 2019, LTC ACO experienced a 19.6% cost savings rate with a 94.5% quality score resulting in Medicare fee-for-service savings and earning the ACO $18.8 million in shared savings distribution. “This is a new venture for both organizations, but one that makes sense from every perspective. Patients, nurses, physicians, administrators, and operators – everyone benefits from the Virtual Care Network. We have seen this success time and time again with Genesis, having a 94% national treat in place rate, patients receive proper acute-level care without the disruption of being transferred to the hospital,” says Dan Herbstman, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Third Eye Health.

ABOUT LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the first post-acute care sponsored Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the United States. LTC ACO is a subsidiary of Genesis HealthCare and began participating in the MSSP in 2016. Visit our website at www.ltcaco.com .

About Third Eye Health

Third Eye Health provides world-class medical care in the post-acute and long-term care settings, preventing unnecessary trips to the hospital. Through its comprehensive platform, Third Eye Health has developed the nation's largest post-acute virtual care network. Third Eye Health’s proprietary technology, care coordination services, and physician led night & weekend virtual urgent care provides nurses access to immediate patient care at the bedside. The organization’s esteemed network of board-certified, licensed physicians work with nurses to reduce unnecessary acute transfers and readmissions. Third Eye Health’s comprehensive program improves the quality of care by lowering adverse events and enhancing regulatory compliance. Visit ThirdEyeHealth.net to learn more.

