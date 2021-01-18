Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,737 in the last 365 days.

Emirex Signs Memorandum of Understanding with M-Strategy for Expanding the Business Linkages

Emirex and M-Strategy have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish terms & conditions for the collaboration between the parties in an effort to better current international positions and open up new opportunities for investment advisory and deal structuring.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireEmirex and M-Strategy have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish terms & conditions for the collaboration between the parties in an effort to better current international positions and open up new opportunities for investment advisory and deal structuring.

M-Strategy is a consulting firm in Dubai jointly established by Mr. Mandar Joshi and Mr. Haytham Abou Al Nasr, who have accomplished credible career achievements in corporate CXO positions, investment banking, private banking and various entrepreneurial ventures in diversified industry sectors such as mining, chemical manufacturing, Oil & Gas, FMCG and telecommunication. M-Strategy is specialised in deal structuring and investment transactions in respect of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, franchise distribution models and VC funding for start-ups. Precisely, M-Strategy provides the following professional services:

  • Preparation of a business plan & financial model for the projects;
  • Ensuring availability and adjusting resource allocation (team/technical knowledge/support services);
  • Coordination of internal resources to ensure flawless execution;
  • Tracking project progress and measuring project performance;
  • Establishing and managing the relationship with stakeholders and service providers;
  • Presenting financial reports and escalating diversions from the budget to the management team.

Delighted to make this announcement, Kirill Mishanin, Chief Sales Officer at Emirex, stated that the signing of this Understanding is, “for the purpose of advancing and promoting the mutual interests of the parties particularly in the field of investment and continual improvement of greater coherence in business opportunities”.

The current Memorandum of Understanding identifies the following object of cooperation:

  1. The mutual promotion of projects of each of the parties.
  2. Search for venture projects and investors for Venture Catalysts funds.
  3. The mutual attraction of investments and promotion of products and services of each of the parties.

Any questions regarding this Memorandum of Understanding can be directed to the Emirex team here: support@emirex.com 

Contact:

Kirill Mishanin
Chief Sales Officer
Emirex
kirill.mishanin@emirex.com

https://emirex.com





Primary Logo

You just read:

Emirex Signs Memorandum of Understanding with M-Strategy for Expanding the Business Linkages

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.