Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (17 January 2021)

80 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 3,733 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 99,162. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,125,679. From the cases 62 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners.

County distribution of new cases; Nairobi 62, Meru 4, Busia 3, Kwale 3, Kiambu 2, Kericho 1, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Mombasa 1, Nyandarua 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

26 patients have recovered from the disease. 24 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 2 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 82,350. 3 patients have succumbed to the disease raising the fatality to 1,731.

There are 699 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,642 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are under observation.

Another 13 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit.