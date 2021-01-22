App Development Agency Lists Top Web Development Companies in India
ADA comes up with the latest best web development companies; find out why these can be useful!BELMONT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An effective website and an accompanying mobile app take the business goal one step further. A website with a simple design, right font/theme/images/animations; simple navigation and architecture, a clear call to action, a mobile-friendly version, engaging content, backend infrastructure and content management system, an excellent visual design, optimization friendly, faster-loading speed, virtual assistants (24*7) support, smart marketing, smart marketing strategy with in-app messaging and feature support.
Web development companies will perch on some trends that will become the highlight of 2021. Important ones will be Single Page Websites, Serverless Architecture, Internet of Things (IoT), WebAssembly, Dark Mode, Voice-Enabled eCommerce, Progressive Web Apps (PWA), Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), Push Notifications, Chatbots, Blockchain Technology, Integrating Solutions With Artificial Intelligence, 3D Elements, AR/VR and Data Security. ADA got hold of primary service providers in web development India (in order):
1. Konstant Infosolutions
2. Fingent Technologies
3. Dev Technosys
4. QBurst
5. SemiDot InfoTech
6. The NineHertz
7. Hidden Brains Infotech LLC
8. Intuz
9. RapidOps Inc.
10. Arkasoftwares
11. OpenXcell
12. Magneto IT Solutions
13. Promatics Technologies
14. Dot Com Infoway
15. Planet Web Solution
These provide the best services within their domain, acknowledgement by clients, timely delivery, client interaction, and best pricing.
About ADA
App Development Agency is an independent researcher. They acknowledge the efforts of top service providers and list them on their website. Their listings save time and are highly revered.
