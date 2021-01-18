RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Launches RevoluPOS on Apple and Android

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has officially launched the free RevoluPOS "Point of Sale" app for Apple and Android devices.



About RevoluPOS

RevoluPOS is a POS ("Point of Sale") system linked to RevoluPAY available from today for free on Apple & Android devices, enabling anyone to accept digital payments worldwide. Designed principally to bring the developing world into the 21st century, RevoluPOS also appeals to small businesses in developed nations who wish to expand payment acceptance. RevoluGROUP has pinpointed a nascent and untapped sector consisting of small to medium-sized enterprises excluded from the current digital payment cycle. Whether these be tiny market-stall traders in underdeveloped nations, a corner coffee shop on Mainstreet, or village convenience stores, many small business owners cannot obtain, or local banks are not interested in providing electronic payment mechanisms. As the world sprints towards a cashless society, especially during the recent COVID pandemic, a mechanism to integrate even the most impoverished into the digital world is now imperative. The Company expects to roll out white-label branded versions of RevoluPOS to larger merchants.

Cryptocurrency Payments

RevoluPOS, when utilized in conjunction with the RevoluEX cryptocurrency platform, also creates a transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments enabling any individual or business to charge in many principal cryptocurrencies while receiving payment in fiat currency. This native operability does not require contracts, special software, nor integration into existing POS devices. Instead, anyone, anywhere in the world, can charge for products or services directly via any Apple or Android device, enabling small businesses to integrate cryptocurrency payments into their daily operations without assuming the crypto market's risk or volatility. By facilitating payment in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, the Company guarantees the sale price in fiat currency, procuring immediate payment to the RevoluPAY app. Later, Fiat currency disbursements to a bank account or the RevoluPAY Visa Card, or for use on the varied revenue verticals within the closed-loop system are just a few finger swipes away.

United States MSB License Update

Wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluGROUP USA Inc. continues to liaise with state officials for the eventual granting of initial Florida and Washington MSB Licenses. As per the news release dated January 7, 2021, once in possession of the Florida and Washington licenses, the Company will concurrently apply for the twenty-seven (27) state licenses through the National Multistate Licensing System & Registry's (NMLS) Multistate Money Services Businesses Licensing Agreement (MMLA) Program.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a dual-licensed Canadian FINTRAC and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in the; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 172,445,552 shares issued and outstanding.

