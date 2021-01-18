Global Early Childhood Education Market Size to Grow at 10.5% CAGR to Reach USD 480 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [175+ Pages] research report; the global Early Childhood Education Market in 2019 was approximately USD 245 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 480 Billion by 2026. Top market players are USDA, Famly, Scoyo, Ambow Education Holding, Kindertales, Cake Child Care Ltd., Tadpoles LLC, New Oriental Education & Technology, Blossom Educational and others.

“According to the research study, the global Early Childhood Education Market was estimated at USD 245 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 480 Billion by 2026. The global Early Childhood Education Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2019 to 2027”.

In the early childhood education sector, several basic skills and educational courses are offered for children up to the age of eight years. From the past few years, many edtech firms have been launching different educational programs based on the age group of children. The early childhood programs evolve and develop the learning and understanding skills of children belonging to diverse cultures, families, economic standards, and linguistic styles.

Growing digitalization and virtual platform trend likely to flourish the global early childhood education market

From the past few years, the global early childhood education market has been growing steadily. However, the forecast study indicates that the market’s growth rate is likely to increase slightly during 2019–2026. The market growth is probably fueled due to the increasing installation of virtual classrooms, the growing digitalization trend, and the introduction of novel learning techniques in educational institutes.

Key Players:

Some of the essential players operating in the global early childhood education market, but not restricted to include USDA, Famly, Scoyo, Ambow Education Holding, Kindertales, Cake Child Care Ltd., Tadpoles LLC, New Oriental Education & Technology, Blossom Educational, Orgamation Technologies Inc., K12 Inc., Languagenut, Eleyo, aimyPlus, Pearson, and Oncare, among others.

Federal guidelines targeting to improve the program count and quality

In early childhood, a student goes through a “sensitive period” where he/she develops some important neural pathways and architecture. State and federal governments have set some regulations to improve these educational programs in terms of number and quality.

Key challenges in the market

Some of the key challenges recently faced by educational institutes in driving the global market are to achieve an optimum standard of education, to organize regular converse sessions with parents regarding childhood development, and building teaching and managing skills of educators. The varying economic standards have augmented complications.

Dominating & flourishing market segments

Early childhood education school category dominates the global market

By product, the global market is bifurcated into the early childhood education school and distance education institution category. Of which, the former category accounts for the major share in the global early childhood education market owing to the key responsibility of these institutes to help children in their personality development. This would result in the successful admission of children in grade schools, improve their self-reliance, and mitigate the risk of mental, social, and emotional health problems in the future.

Browse the full “Early Childhood Education Market By Product (Distance Education Institution and Early Childhood Education School), By Application (5-8 Age, 3-5 Age, and <3 Age), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-early-childhood-education-market-by-product-distance

North America leads the global early childhood education market

North America dominated the global early childhood education market by holding the major share in the market. The regional dominance is owing to the rising concerns towards the significance of early childhood education in the life of children. Moreover, the considerable rise in disposable income standards is projected to fuel the global early childhood education market.

In August 2018, a Virginia-based education management organization, K12 Inc., has strategically invested in Tallo platform, formerly known as STEM Premier. The investment has been helping the organization to reinforce its workforce talent and to expand its online education community.

The taxonomy of the early childhood education market sector by its segmentation is as follows:

Global Early Childhood Education Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Distance Education Institution

Early Childhood Education School

Global Early Childhood Education Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

5-8 Age

3-5 Age

<3 Age

Key Recommendations from Analysts

According to the analysts, the global early childhood education market is expected to attain a valuation of more than USD 480 billion by 2026, burgeoning at a CAGR of around 10.5%.

At present, the “5–8 age” category under application dominates the global market, by capturing around 50% of the market revenue. However, the “3–5 age” category is anticipated to grow remarkably at a CAGR of over 11% throughout the forecast period.

Analysts have forecasted that the early childhood education market in some Southeast Asian countries like India and China is flourishing at an exceeding rate owing to the rising trends of early childhood education and increased public funds for the development of the sector.

Under the product segment, the “distance education institution” category has recently emerged in the global early childhood education market. However, it is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

According to the analysts, varying economic standards is one of the key challenges hampering the global early childhood education market growth.

