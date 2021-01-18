Patricia Martinez Appointed Enerflex’s Chief Energy Transition Officer

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, ALBERTA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or “the Company” or “we” or “our”) announces the appointment of Patricia Martinez to the role of Chief Energy Transition Officer. Patricia is currently Enerflex’s President, Latin America and she will retain that role. A re-designed Latin American management team will provide Patricia the opportunity to add the exciting field of Energy Transition to her regional operating responsibilities. As Chief Energy Transition Officer, Patricia and her new team will be responsible for driving Enerflex’s global strategy in the Energy Transition space, focused on delivering low-carbon energy solutions and positioning Enerflex for long-term success.



Enerflex is uniquely poised to serve the Energy Transition in a number of ways and is already working closely with core Oil and Gas client partners as they strive to lower their GHG emissions, including projects related to carbon capture, flare gas to power, and electrification of compression and gas processing solutions. A prime example of this electrification effort is Enerflex’s supply of a fully modularized, all-electric 300 MMSCFD gas plant in 2020 to process rich gas to be used for national and local power generation.

The Company has a long history, stretching back to the 1990s, of manufacturing and servicing equipment used in renewable natural gas (RNG), hydrogen manufacture, carbon capture utilization and storage, and biogas processing.

President and CEO Marc Rossiter stated, “Now is the time for Enerflex to apply strategic resources to extend our core competency of technical excellence in all aspects of modularized energy systems from hydrocarbon markets to new energy markets—Patricia’s innovative mindset and her ability to challenge traditional markets makes her the ideal candidate to lead this effort.”

Patricia joined Enerflex in 2014 following its acquisition of Axip Energy Services’ assets. Prior thereto, Patricia worked in roles of increasing responsibility and scope at Shell U.S. and Conoco Argentina, and she recently joined the board of Orocobre Limited, a global lithium producer. Patricia has been a thought leader within Enerflex on all matters related to the Energy Transition.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

