Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (17th January 2021)
As at 17 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 27 203 confirmed cases, including 16 512 recoveries and 713 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
