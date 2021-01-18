American drone company, Skyfish, emerges from stealth mode

Skyfish launches with an advanced autonomous work drone platform for precision measurement and inspection of critical infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- MISSOULA, Mont., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Skyfish announced the formal launch of their advanced autonomous work drone platform. This includes work drones, Skyfish M4 and Skyfish M6, a long-lasting battery system and a unique ruggedized remote controller. Also, Skyfish has a partnership with Sony® and supports the Sony® Alpha series of A7 cameras including the Sony A7 iv, Sony A7 iii, Sony A7 ii, the Sony QX series, the Sony R10C, and others.

During its R&D stealth mode years, Skyfish launched successful pilot programs with industry leading organizations. Skyfish is particularly proud of the work they’ve done in the cellular tower industry. “We’ve designed a state-of-the-art drone system for inspecting and scanning cell towers, and with our partner, Bentley Systems, we produce the best 3D reality model results in the world today,” said Dr. Orest Pilskalns, CEO of Skyfish.

The Skyfish M4 drone is specifically designed for photogrammetry and the creation of high-fidelity 3D reality models for engineering grade inspection and measurement of critical infrastructure, including: cell towers, bridges, hydro electric dams, roadways, railways, power lines, wind turbines, oil rigs, gas refineries, and cooling towers.

The Skyfish M6 drone is designed specifically for heavier payloads and environment-aware robotic interactions. For example, the M6 can carry 12 lbs for over 30 minutes and trigger BVLOS mechanical actions up to 5 miles away.

Both the Skyfish M4 and M6 can support a variety of payloads, including electro-optical, thermal, methane detection, LiDAR, and can integrate with most any custom payload requirement(s).

“Having worked in the wireless infrastructure space for over 25 years and with many drone providers making 3D reality models, I can whole-heartedly say that Skyfish creates the best, most spectacular and precise reality model for cellular tower inspection and measurement in the industry,” said Chris Moccia, CEO of Solusia. “Skyfish has built a solution specifically for cell towers that is engineering grade and able be trusted for mount mapping and other engineering workflows that require highly precise aerial data.”

“We’ve developed an advanced autonomous drone technology stack. Skyfish manufactures our own onboard computer, remote controller, carbon composite airframes, battery charging system, RTK base station, flight planning and navigation software, 3D modeling, mapping, and data analytics software,” says Dr. Orest Pilskalns, CEO of Skyfish, “We support industry standard sensors, cameras, RTK kits, and radios. And we have unique data processing, mapping, and 3D modeling capabilities. We are experts in the UAV industry and have the ingenuity and engineering talent to bring customers’ commercial drone requirements to life,” he continued.

About Skyfish – Autonomous Work Drones www.skyfish.ai

Founded by mapping technology pioneer Dr. Orest Pilskalns, Skyfish is headquartered in Stevensville, Montana, creating a thriving community of mapping, modeling and radar technology specialists. The company’s radical approach to unmanned aerial system (UAS) architecture, autonomous navigation platforms, and measurement is ideal for engineering and critical infrastructure companies requiring ultra-high levels of inspection performance, measurement, and accuracy.

Company Contact: orest@skyfish.ai 1.406.880.7104 Media Contact: john@skyfish.ai 1.604.763.1008