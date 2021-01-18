Ferrari to announce 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter financial results on February 2

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), January 18, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020 will be released on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.



A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2020 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 2.00 p.m. GMT / 3.00 p.m. CET / 9.00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 2.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website ( http://corporate.ferrari.com ) for two weeks after the call.

