Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,594 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari to announce 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter financial results on February 2

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), January 18, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020 will be released on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2020 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 2.00 p.m. GMT / 3.00 p.m. CET / 9.00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 2.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com) for two weeks after the call.

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ferrari to announce 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter financial results on February 2

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.