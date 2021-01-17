Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 17 January 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,235,198) deaths (78,313), and recoveries (2,649,520) by region:
Central (81,810 cases; 1,544 deaths; 71,118 recoveries): Burundi (1,185; 2; 773), Cameroon (28,010; 455; 26,861), CAR (4,973; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,855; 111; 2,107), Congo (7,709; 114; 5,860), DRC (20,693; 630; 14,804), Equatorial Guinea (5,356; 86; 5,189), Gabon (9,899; 66; 9,658), Sao Tome & Principe (1,130; 17; 993)
Eastern (342,043; 6,378; 268,368): Comoros (1,577; 41; 1,069), Djibouti (5,903; 61; 5,819), Eritrea (1,877; 6; 1,073), Ethiopia (130,772; 2,029; 116,045), Kenya (99,082; 1,728; 83,324), Madagascar (18,001; 267; 17,447), Mauritius (547; 10; 516), Rwanda (10,850; 140; 7,193), Seychelles (696; 2; 525), Somalia (4,744; 130; 3,675), South Sudan (3,670; 63; 3,181), Sudan (25,730; 1,576; 15,240), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (38,085; 304; 13,083)
Northern (1,019,264; 26,941; 853,982): Algeria (103,611; 2,831; 70,373), Egypt (155,507; 8,527; 122,291), Libya (108,017; 1,651; 85,068), Mauritania (15,999; 401; 14,431), Morocco (458,865; 7,911; 433,937), Tunisia (177,231; 5,616; 127,854), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,511,696; 39,840; 1,215,386): Angola (18,765; 431; 16,225), Botswana (17,365; 71; 13,519), Eswatini (12,736; 360; 8,076), Lesotho (6,371; 93; 1,635), Malawi (11,785; 300; 5,992), Mozambique (25,862; 234; 18,515), Namibia (30,198; 280; 26,468), South Africa (1,325,659; 36,851; 1,083,978), Zambia (36,074; 537, 25,106), Zimbabwe (26,881; 683**; 15,872)
Western (280,385; 3,610; 240,666): Benin (3,413, 46; 3,245), Burkina Faso (9,000; 101; 7,102), Cape Verde (12,901; 119; 12,134), Côte d'Ivoire (24,856; 141; 23,104), Gambia (3,893; 127; 3,689), Ghana (56,981; 341; 55,236), Guinea (14,098; 81; 13,320), Guinea-Bissau (2,478; 45; 2,400), Liberia (1,887; 84; 1,701), Mali (7,823; 308; 5,531), Niger (4,132; 138; 2,951), Nigeria (108,943; 1,420; 85,367), Senegal (22,738; 509; 19,052), Sierra Leone (2,970; 77; 2,071), Togo (4,272; 73; 3,763)
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 700 deaths for Zimbabwe. Correct values now listed.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).