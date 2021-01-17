Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (16 January 2021)

New cases: 562 Total active cases: 5283 Lost to follow-up: 134 Total number of tests conducted: 106537 (1805 new) Total confirmed cases: 11785 Total recovered: 5992 (18 new) Outcome under investigation: 76 Total deaths: 300 (9 new)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


