Elite Capital & Co. Wins the ACQ5 "Best Financial Portfolio Manager" Award, a Highly Coveted Award in the Finance Sector
WE ARE FUNDING THE WORLD”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co. Limited (ECC), announced today that “the listing of our name in ACQ5 Country Award as the ‘The United Kingdom - Best Financial Portfolio Manager of the Year’ is a result of the company’s continuing efforts to provide innovative financial solutions to funding of infrastructure and commercial projects all around the world”.
— Elite Capital & Co.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients.
When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.
Mr. George Matharu, President and Board Member of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, said “these funding structures require meticulous design and planning in consultation with the client, and are only possible to implement with the combined experience and knowledge of our staff and Board Members”.
In January 2020, Elite Capital & Co. Limited launched the first one-of-a-kind financial system under the name ‘Government Future Financing 2030 Program’ to provide financial support rather than lending to Governments. Government Future Financing 2030 Program is an exclusive program for Elite Capital & Co. and the most powerful financial program in the finance market.
Dr. Faisal Khazaal concluded his statement by saying “I am not surprised that Elite Capital & Co. Limited received this rare award because we have worked hard during the past 9 years together with our clients to whom we have provided the best services in the financial market”.
