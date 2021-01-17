Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (16 January 2021)

223 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 7,748 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 99,082. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,121,946. From cases 195 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners.

County distribution; Nairobi 127, Migori 19, Mombasa 10, Kiambu 9, Meru 9, Kajiado 8, Kilifi 6, Busia 5, Murang’a 5, Kericho 4, Nakuru 4, Machakos 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Kisii 2, Turkana 2, Garissa, Kakamega, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Makueni and Taita-Taveta 1 case each.

129 patients have recovered from the disease. 115 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 14 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 83,324.

2 patients have succumbed to the disease raising the fatality to 1,728.

Currently there are 686 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,649 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 29 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are under observation.

Another 13 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit.