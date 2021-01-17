Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (16th January 2021)
As at 16 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 26 881 confirmed cases, including 15 872 recoveries and 683 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
