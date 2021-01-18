Regional Supply Celebrates 75 Years Serving Small Businesses

Regional Supply announces 74 years in business Dave Fisher, Owner Celebrating 75 Years In Business Regional Supply dispatches 12-14 trucks averaging a total of 140 stops everyday.

Industry leader in sign and graphics, screen print, plastics, and other related businesses and industries celebrates long history in the Intermountain West

We work hard every day to deliver on our founder's vision--'we are in business to solve people's problems.'” — Dave Fisher

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning in January 2021, Regional Supply will celebrate our 75th year in business. We are so proud to be a part of such a great community of sign and graphics, screen print, plastics, and many other related businesses and industries here in the Intermountain West and Alaska.

"Despite the impact of COVID-19 felt everywhere, our loyal customers continue to support our business," said Dave Fisher, Regional Supply's owner. "We work hard every day to deliver on our founder's vision--'we are in business to solve people's problems.'"

From Art Mendenhall’s small neon transformer rebuilding company called Regional Electric Works in 1946, to a more diverse distribution company called Regional Sign Supply in 1951, to a company that today is involved in a wide variety of disciplines. With expertise in products and processes that range from just about anything to build a sign, vacuum forming, CNC routing, screen printing equipment and supplies, wide format printing, dye sublimation, and both flexographic and digital label printing.

In the past 75 years, we have had the privilege of serving so many customers from as far north as Barrow, Alaska to Miami, Florida in the south, and countless places in between. However, for most of that time the majority of the business has been in the heart of the Intermountain West.

From our company and all of our employees (some that it seems have been here the whole 75 years) we thank all of you for the great relationships, stories and memories that we have had along the way. We appreciate the partnerships with you and look forward to creating many more of the same over the next 75 years. Our goal continues to be to serve our customers with the best possible products and services in the business.

We hope to use the 75th anniversary theme this year in some of our fun events and training/expo events that we have had a difficult time holding in the past year.