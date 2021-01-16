Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 15 January 2021, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,180,132), deaths (76,792), and recoveries (2,597,000) by region:
Central (80,211 cases; 1,531 deaths; 69,637 recoveries): Burundi (1,103; 2; 773), Cameroon (27,336; 451; 25,542), CAR (4,973; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,773; 110; 2,073), Congo (7,217; 108; 5,846), DRC (20,555; 628; 14,774), Equatorial Guinea (5,316; 86; 5,169), Gabon (9,819; 66; 9,597), Sao Tome Principe (1,119; 17; 990)
Eastern (340,121; 6,344; 265,438): Comoros (1,403; 38; 1,010), Djibouti (5,903; 61; 5,816), Eritrea (1,805; 6; 1,014), Ethiopia (129,922; 2,008; 114,749), Kenya (98,859; 1,726; 82,195), Madagascar (18,001; 267; 17,447), Mauritius (547; 10; 516), Rwanda (10,316; 133; 6,974), Seychelles (627; 1; 360), Somalia (4,744; 130; 3,675), South Sudan (3,670; 63; 3,181), Sudan (25,730; 1,576; 15,240), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (38,085; 304; 13,083)
Northern (1,008,041; 26,626; 846,058): Algeria (103,127; 2.822; 69,992), Egypt (153,741; 8,421; 121,072), Libya (108,017; 1,651; 85,068), Mauritania (15,893; 396; 14,121), Morocco (456,334; 7,854; 431,167), Tunisia (170,895; 5,478; 124,610), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,476,181; 38,712; 1,177,902): Angola (18.613; 426; 16,008), Botswana (17,365; 71; 13,519), Eswatini (12,327; 335; 8,076), Lesotho (6,356; 89; 1,621), Malawi (10,494; 285; 5,903), Mozambique (25,004; 216; 18,371), Namibia (29,570; 275; 25,845), South Africa (1,296,806; 35,852; 1,049,740), Zambia (34,278; 527, 24,105), Zimbabwe (25,368; 636; 14,714)
Western (275,578; 3,579; 237,965): Benin (3,413, 46; 3,245), Burkina Faso (8,809; 97; 6,877), Cape Verde (12,664; 115; 11,989), Cöte d'Ivoire (24,578; 140; 22,856), Gambia (3.893; 127; 3,689), Ghana (56,981; 341; 55,236), Guinea (14,065; 81; 13,318), Guinea-Bissau (2,478; 45; 2,400), Liberia (1,882; 84; 1, 701), Mali (7,759; 305; 5,414), Niger (4,058; 137; 2,750), Nigeria (105,478; 1,405; 83,830), Senegal (22,396; 506; 18,908), Sierra Leone (2,959; 77; 2,048), Togo (4,165; 73; 3,704)