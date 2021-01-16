Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (15th January 2021)
As at 15 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 26 109 confirmed cases, including 15 414 recoveries and 666 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
