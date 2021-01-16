Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (15 January 2021)

166 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 7,077 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 98,859. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,114,198. From cases 146 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

County distribution; Nairobi 115, Kiambu 10, Kajiado 7, Mombasa 6, Nakuru 4, Busia 3, Machakos 3, Nyamira 3, Meru 2, Kisumu 2, Laikipia 2, Taita Taveta 2, Embu 1, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1, Kilifi 1, Kitui 1, Makueni 1 and Turkana 1.

262 patients have recovered from the disease. 254 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 8 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 82,195.

3 patients have succumbed to the disease raising the fatality to 1,726.

Currently there are 683 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,712 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 29 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are under observation.

Another 14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit.