Additional Vaccine Allocated to Mississippi

This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.

JACKSON, Miss. — Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announces that additional COVID-19 vaccine was allocated to Mississippi this week.

The additional allotments will support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites next week and allow for a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners. The additional vaccine will be distributed to community partners in a manner that seeks to address both geographic and racial disparities.

We anticipate that we will have additional drive through appointments, in more locations, the week of January 25 based on vaccine forecasted to be available at the end of next week.

MSDH anticipates steady vaccine supply to support scheduled vaccine appointments at drive-through clinics, and second doses will be available for all persons who have already received a first dose.

The anticipated arrival of significantly more vaccine in February is in addition to the steady, modest supply that we are currently receiving weekly.

Find COVID-19 vaccination and appointment information at HealthyMS.com/c19appointment

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667 Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call 1-866-HLTHY4U (1-866-458-4948)

