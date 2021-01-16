Interstate 90 Eastbound Reopened in Erie County

​The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Springfield Township, Erie County are reopened following the demolition of the Route 215 bridge over the highway. The westbound lanes reopened earlier today.

Drivers on I-90 may need to seek alternative routes if they wish to exit onto Route 215 and should follow the posted detours.

Route 215 through traffic will continue to use Route 6N, Route 18, and Route 20.

Demolition of the bridge started Wednesday, January 13, following a crash that damaged the bridge on Monday, January 11. It was expected to take until Tuesday, January 19 to complete.

The bridge is slated for replacement in connection with an I-90 reconstruction project focused on the roadway from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10. The work to construction the new bridge is expected to start in spring 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

