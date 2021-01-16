Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) - Regulatory cooperation forum: stakeholders debrief meeting

Canada Brussels/Ottawa, 10 February 2021

The third EU-Canada Regulatory Cooperation Forum under CETA will take place on Tuesday 9 February 2021 by videoconference. Following this meeting, on Wednesday 10 February 2021, EU and Canadian co-chairs will provide a debrief to stakeholders on all active work plan items in the areas of consumer product safety, cosmetic like drug products, pharmaceutical inspections, animal welfare, paediatric medicines, and other areas of consideration.

Both the EU and Canada continue to work on areas identified by stakeholders in 2018 where there is interest in regulatory cooperation between Canada and the EU. The results of the EU stakeholder consultation can be found here. The results of Canada’s stakeholder consultation can be found here.

Event information

Date: Wednesday 10 February 2021 Time: 9:30 -11:00 a.m. (Ottawa) / 15h30 – 17h00 (Brussels) Place: virtual meeting (details to be provided to participants upon registration)

Who should attend this session?

Non-governmental organisations, consumers associations, workers/trade unions, professional organisations, industry and business associations, companies, regional/local representatives and other stakeholders from either the EU or Canada.

How to register

Registration page in English and French

The registration deadline is 4 February 2021. We will be unable to accommodate any registrations received after this time. Once registration is closed, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions regarding attendance.

 

