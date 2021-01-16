Klean Industries Blockchain Solution Called the KleanLoop™ is Nominated for Business Innovation Award in the Tyre Recycling & Tire Manufacturing Sector

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean"), a cleantech company specialized in the conversion of waste into energy and recovered resources, is pleased to announce that they have been nominated for an award in the Business Innovation category of the first edition of The Recircle Awards. As a technology pioneer, Klean recognizes the challenges of creating, financing and successfully deploying innovative technologies that reduce the consumption of virgin resources and recovery of valuable materials and energy from waste. As a true technology pioneer in the advanced thermal treatment of scrap tires, waste plastic and municipal solid waste, Klean continues to advance its technology offering for its customers and new clients alike with the rollout of the KleanLoop™ Blockchain DApp and its Distributed Ledger Technology (“DLT”).



Klean’s CEO, Jesse Klinkhamer said, “It’s great to see the marketplace understanding the value Klean brings to the tire manufacturing recycling space and we are super excited about the rollout of KleanLoop™ and it being nominated for the Business Innovation Award. While it’s awesome to be recognized, we are even more excited about the deployment of the KleanLoop™ technology being implemented in one of the newest tyre pyrolysis recycling facilities in Boardman, Oregon. This facility will be the largest continuous recovered carbon black plants ever built in North America. It’s taken years to refine the DApp and SAS technology needed to radically transform how 'waste', more specifically scrap tires, can be tracked, recycled, and deconstructed back into raw material which is then re-integrated into the supply chain as new resources, in a manner so transparent it’s going to change how tyres are manufactured and recycled forever. A true innovation that was designed to advance the circular economy and everyone’s sustainable development goals.”

As a company, the Klean Team believes business innovation is one of our best attributes that has led to their success. They also know that Klean’s integrated approach and technology offering is a game changer for the tyre manufacturing and tire recycling sectors. By Klean capturing all of our plants processing data and combining it with any of our processing partners data; using the Internet of Things (“IoT”); which are internet connect devices throughout their operations, we are able to consolidate this data and dissect the data using a proprietary AI engine developed by Klean called Arnold. Arnold uses algorithmic solutions to systematically calculate a facilities incoming feedstock volumes, all energy usage, product production and packaging, emissions, sales and market prices and takes into account all of the distributed emissions produced to get the recovered resources back into the existing supply chain. A track and trace solutions designed to count virtually every kilowatt to every molecule used and produced in the supply chain to the finest of operational details. Similar to how social media is tracking every aspect of people’s lives online, Arnold is dedicated to tracking every aspect of a specific waste material by using IoT, creating a live streaming data profile in an ongoing life cycle analysis of waste, from the point of generation until it is repurposed and forever from that moment onward that waste becomes a resource and its constituents parts a product of what enters the KleanLoop™. This data and the products produced from waste forever remain tracked and traced as a data product of the KleanLoop™.

Much in the same manner as how social media uses everyone’s input data through IoT to track, trace and monitor everyone’s movements, among many other things social media tracks, our DApp Blockchain and a Distributed Ledger Technology application is designed to significant cut industrial costs and create operational efficiencies and cleanliness never seen before; and this can and will be done throughout the entire resource sector and waste industry. The initial KleanLoop™ feedstock of focus is targeting the tire recycling and tyre manufacturing industries as the poster child for illustrating a symbiotic innovation that will deliver the highest possible returns both environmentally and financially.

For more information about the KleanLoop™ and tire recycling, please watch the following video, GO >>.

The KleanLoop™ Seeks Your Vote

As the KleanLoop™ moves forward in the next step of the selection process for the Business Innovation Award, in recognition of the most innovative new business idea within the tyre recycling sector, we hope that the wider industry will support the KleanLoop™ cause by visiting the Recircle Awards website and voting for KleanLoop™. Klean wishes to thank all who voted for its nomination so far.

Voting is open to everyone in the industry, and this will determine the winning company of the competition among the 5 selected finalists. Voting is open from 30 November 2020 and closes 5 March 2021 – only one vote is recognized per person for each category. Visit the Recircle Awards website to vote for the nominated players in each category >> GO.

Also see this link: https://recircleawards.com/nominees/business-innovation-award/

About The Recircle Awards

Designed to promote the contributions of companies throughout the tyre distribution chain and covering the whole life cycle of the tyre, The Recircle Awards represents an opportunity for key players to celebrate success in the circular economy in the company of their customers. Suppliers from around the world will be invited to make their nominations for the various categories, which will be voted for by the global readership of Retreading Business and Tyre & Rubber Recycling as well as other selected tyre industry magazines from around the world.

About Klean

Klean comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. The company currently boasts an impressive portfolio of clean technologies and patents that have been successfully deployed in many tire recycling and tyre pyrolysis recycling facilities globally. Klean is rapidly rolling out a number of rubber pyrolysis projects in North America and Europe dedicated to the production of high-quality ASTM recovered carbon black known as rCB.

For more information about Klean, please visit www.kleanindustries.com or follow us on:

YouTube ~ https://www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries

LinkedIn ~ http://www.linkedin.com/companies/kleanindustries

Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries

Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/kleanindustries/

Twitter ~ https://twitter.com/kleanindustries

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Klean Industries Inc.

Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC

Canada, V7Y1B3

(T) +1.604.637.9609

(T) +1.866.302.5928

(F) +1.604.637.9609

(E) sales(@)kleanindustries.com

Contact: Marc Smith