DoppelMate Announces the Beta Release Date

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoppelMate , a social networking platform for non-biological birthday twins, has recently announced the release of its beta version on January 31, 2021.



Some people share birthdays with their classmates. Some may share their special day with their favorite celebrity, or maybe even with a family member. It is thought that around 400,000 people are born on the exact same date. All of them share the most important day of their lives, yet remain complete strangers. Now, people can connect with their birthday buddies on the upcoming DoppelMate app.

DoppelMate is a groundbreaking new app being developed by a team of five developers: Ankit Karna, Ishwor Thapa, Rojina KC, Sagar Devkota, and Swikriti Neupane. The app, spearheaded by Sagar Nepal, was created to help connect people with their non-biological birthday twins from all over the world. It already has an existing website where people can pre-register their interest for the upcoming app launch. Visit doppelmate.com to learn more about the project.

Thousands of users from over 120 countries across the world have shown interest by pre-registering. When people sign up, they will receive updates about the app launch and access to the app’s beta version when available. The team anticipates things being ready to launch by the end of January 2021.

Many of the users already signed up to DoppelMate are between the ages of 13 and 17. This is the same age group of those more likely to be leaving social platforms such as Facebook to avoid judgment from their family and friends. DoppelMate provides users with a platform to express themselves among their peers. Since the main feature of DoppelMate is itself an icebreaker, Sagar is confident this will make things much easier for users to initiate organic conversation and cultivate meaningful friendships.

Some people believe that the time of year they were born has an impact on their personality, with different astrological signs resulting in specific talents and characteristics. If this is true, people born on the same day could share deep personality similarities and interests.

Pre-register today and get ready to connect with DoppelMates from across the world.

Media Contact Information

Company: DoppelMate

Contact: Sagar Nepal

E-mail: sagar.nepal@doppelmate.com

Website: https://doppelmate.com

Telephone: +1 (682) 651-7484

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doppelmate

Twitter: https://twitter.com/doppelmate

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doppelmate

SOURCE: DoppelMate

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd571789-2a60-4291-8e56-0429368c8dc2