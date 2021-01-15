Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nationstar (Mr. Cooper) Settlement Information

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) — Jan. 13, 2021 – Attorney General Alan Wilson today joined a bipartisan coalition of 50 states, territories, and the District of Columbia, in sending a letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen condemning the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and stating such actions cannot be allowed to go unchecked. “Our Constitution guarantees everyone the right to protest peacefully, but the First Amendment does not shelter those who kill, injure, or destroy property, no matter their cause,” Attorney General Wilson said. The letter, led by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, District of Columbia Attorney…

