FSIS Recall Release 002-2021 - Foreign Matter Contamination
/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|
|Recall Release
| CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
| Congressional and Public Affairs
Spencer Pretecrum (202) 720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-002-2021
|
NESTLÉ PREPARED FOODS RECALLS NOT-READY-TO-EAT PEPPERONI HOT POCKETS PRODUCT DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
| WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2021– Nestlé Prepared Foods, a Mt. Sterling, Ky. establishment, is recalling approximately 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) pepperoni hot pockets product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The frozen NRTE pepperoni hot pockets product was produced from Nov. 13, 2020 through Nov. 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months. The following product is subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]:
The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered when the firm received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product.
The firm has received one report of a minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé consumer services at (800) 350-5016. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dana Stambaugh, Corporate Communications for Nestlé at (571) 457-3803 or at Dana.Stambaugh@us.nestle.com.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|###
| NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
|
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).
USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (202) 720-9113 FSISpress@usda.gov