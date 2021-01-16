Wildlife Commission to Host Virtual Public Hearing to Review Proposed Rule Changes for 2021-2022 Season

RALEIGH, N.C. (Jan. 15, 2021) — Due to Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order 188 that currently prohibits mass gatherings of more than ten people indoors, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will host a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. to review the proposed changes to the 2021-2022 inland fishing, hunting, trapping and game land regulations.

Comments will be accepted through Feb. 1 and may be submitted during the public comment portion of the public hearing, via the agency’s online Comment Portal, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org (include name, phone number and mailing address in e-mail) or mailed to: Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1700.

A pre-recorded presentation of the proposed regulation changes is available on the agency’s YouTube Channel for those unable to attend the virtual hearing. For more information and to register for the hearing, visit ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations or join by phone toll free (888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247) using Webinar ID: 928 5632 3468.