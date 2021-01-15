Voting System Certification Hearing Held on January 14, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: January 15, 2020 Contact: Lisa Power, Business Analyst Phone: (208) 332-2833

Boise, Idaho — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney held a certification hearing for Hart InterCivic Verity Voting 2.5 on January 14, 2021.

Verity Voting 2.5 includes modifications to the currently certified Verity Voting 2.3. The upgrades have been certified by the Elections Assistance Commission, through SLI Compliance. Pursuant to Idaho Code §34-2409, the Idaho Secretary of State must certify voting systems before they can be used in Idaho.

Due to restrictions on travel and other considerations, the hearing was facilitated through Microsoft Teams. The meeting has been recorded and posted to the Idaho Secretary of State website along with a form for public comment.

Secretary Denney invites any citizen interested in the certification to review the recording, noting the importance of public comment and feedback when examining elections systems responsible for counting our votes.

