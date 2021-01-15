Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,774 in the last 365 days.

Pennant to Present at the 2021 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

/EIN News/ -- EAGLE, Idaho, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 2021 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference on January 19, 2021. Chief Investment Officer Derek Bunker will participate in a panel discussion with other senior living operators that day from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the panel will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant’s website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 78 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

Contact  

The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 506-6100
ir@pennantservices.com


SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pennant to Present at the 2021 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.