Why the ACLU Called for Trump’s Impeachment

This past weekend, the national board of the ACLU convened an emergency meeting to respond to the events at the Capitol building on January 6. After hours of deliberation, the board voted unanimously to call for the impeachment of Donald Trump—for the second time—just days before his term is set to end. The resolution published by the National Board states “President Trump has … violated his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, and poses a ‘grave and imminent threat to civil liberties.'” On Monday, Congress followed suit, filing an article of impeachment.

“Impeachment is important even if the president is not removed, because I think what the impeachment does is it provides accountability,” this week’s podcast guest, ACLU President Susan Herman told listeners. “It stands as a record that this president has committed high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Herman, who is the Ruth Bader Ginsberg Professor of Law at Brooklyn Law School, joined us to discuss how the ACLU came to this historic decision, how the impeachment process works, and what it may mean for the future.

https://soundcloud.com/aclu/why-the-aclu-called-for-trumps-impeachment/s-mVhQ0KNcJNh

