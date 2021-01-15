Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day which is celebrated on January 18, 2021.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. displayed heroic courage in leading a movement to confront racial injustice in the United States. He practiced and preached that ‘we must meet hate with love.’ Despite brutal opposition, Dr. King remained steadfast in his commitment to peaceful protest. His ethic of nonviolent resistance is a model for Americans as we exercise our First Amendment rights.”

“Dr. King’s tragic death was not in vain, and his legacy continues to grow. It’s fitting that he is remembered with an annual national holiday. As we observe this day, let’s reflect on how we can better serve our neighbors and be agents of peace in our world.”

The Governor has signed a proclamation declaring Monday, January 18, 2021 as “Martin Luther King, Jr. Day” in Nebraska. The proclamation is available by clicking here.