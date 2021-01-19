Fred Glynn, County Councilman, Passes Resolution to Reduce Commissioner/Council Pay

CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiana’s Hamilton County Council—including Councilman Fred Glynn, who represents District 1—recently passed a resolution to reduce the county commissioners’ and council members’ pay for as long as the county’s COVID-19 status remains in the “red” zone if bars and restaurants are forced to reduce capacity.

According to the resolution, if the county’s health department moves Hamilton County to its “red” status, all council members and commissioners should receive a 50% pay reduction. In addition, this decrease in pay should remain until the health department decides to move the county back to a lower, and thus safer, status.

When the county’s status is red, this means that gyms, bars, and restaurants have to limit their capacity to 50%. In addition, bars and restaurants must close from midnight to 5 a.m. to thoroughly disinfect their spaces.

During a red status, bar seating is also closed. In addition, any non-essential business that offers entertainment, such as a music venue, has to limit its capacity to 50%. Likewise, tourism and cultural sites, including museums, have to abide by a 50% capacity limit.

A red status also requires nail salons and hair salons to remain open only by appointment. Furthermore, social gatherings featuring 100-plus people will not receive the approval of the county health department.

The Hamilton County Council’s recently passed resolution, however, only applies if businesses in Hamilton County are forced to reduce capacity. Fred Glynn strongly believes that it's time for politicians and bureaucrats to start feeling some of the pain that they are putting on private business owners and the public.

Fred Glynn, an expert in business and finance, said the purpose of the resolution is to help to curb the spread of the coronavirus by restricting the operations and capacities of certain businesses, as well as restricting social gatherings countywide. He said the county council’s ultimate goal is to protect the welfare and health of the county’s citizens, in addition to continuing to improve the county’s operation.