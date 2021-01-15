Pure Romance Offers Solutions to Dry January

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of quarantine drinking at home, you’re halfway through Dry January. (That time post-holidays where millions in the US take a cleansing break from alcohol.) If you’ve made it this far, you should feel proud of yourself, your health, and your reasons for banning bubbly for the time being. So, here’s a new perk for that list—Dry January can be good for your sex life.



Case in point: alcohol can have negative effects in the bedroom. Dr. Michael Krychman, gynecologist and specialist in sexual health at the Southern California Center for Sexual Health, says it provokes the desire but takes away the performance.

“While in the short term it may appear to lead to increased sexual desire, alcohol can impact erectile and orgasmic function,” he says. “Alcohol can lead to poor decision making and has been linked to increased risky sexual behaviors which may put you and your partner at unnecessary risk for sexually transmitted diseases. Excessive alcohol can impact mood, affect communication and intimacy between a couple [and] your judgement.”

According to Dr. Krychman, a month of being dry helps you reconnect. “Plan your sexual adventures to help you achieve your sexual resolutions […] Once you resume drinking, it’s important for your sexual and general health to always remember to engage in alcohol responsibly and always consider moderation!”

And, while drinking during quarantine might momentarily boost your mood, it’s not always the right option. A study conducted by the Indiana University School of Public Health and supported by Pure Romance and the IU Office of the Vice President for Research and showed that especially during times of stay-at-home orders, adults were able to fight off depression and loneliness by maintaining their social and, especially, sexual connections.

“Those who maintained frequent in-person…social and sexual connections had better mental health outcomes,” the study reported.

Pure Romance suggests adding relationship enhancements to Dry January to elevate your sober connection with your partner. “From lubricants to lotions to couples’ toys, Pure Romance can help you make the most of your Dry January,” said Patty Brisben, company Founder and Chairwoman. “As our families continue to quarantine, it’s important to make the most of our time together and what better way to do that than safe, sober and sexy.”

