Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Applauds NIH Revised Stance on Ivermectin for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Institutes (NIH) has issued a new statement on the use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19. Previously, it recommended against this treatment, but now states that its Panel "has determined that there are insufficient data to recommend either for or against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19."



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) notes that there are now 49 ivermectin studies summarized on c19study.com, 100 percent of which show favorable results. In contrast, there are very few studies of the antibody cocktails now being used under an Emergency Use Authorization.

NIH concludes from its current analysis that “results from adequately powered, well-designed, and well-conducted clinical trials are needed to provide further guidance on the role of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19.”

The NIH may be responding to requests related to the testimony strongly favoring ivermectin in a Dec 8 Senate hearing before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

While awaiting further studies, patients are dying, AAPS points out. More than a billion doses of this very safe drug have been administered since 1981. Yet many medical facilities and many physicians refuse to prescribe it for COVID-19, citing NIH guidance.

“Perhaps with this change, patients won’t need a court order to get a lifesaving drug,” stated AAPS executive director Jane Orient, M.D. A patient in Buffalo, who was dying on a ventilator, had a dramatic turnaround when family members persuaded an intensive care doctor to prescribe ivermectin. But doctors refused to allow further doses when her condition declined. State Supreme Court Judge Henry A. Nowak ordered the drug to be re-started, and the patient again improved.

“Once a drug is approved, it may be lawfully used for new indications, and at least 20 percent of prescriptions are for ‘off-label’ uses,” Dr. Orient stated. “To have a doctor withdraw a drug that appears to be saving a patient’s life, because a federal bureaucracy thinks it hasn’t been studied enough for that use, is shocking to those who believe in the traditional ethic of Hippocrates.”

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has represented physicians in all specialties nationwide since 1943. It provides information on early home treatment for COVID-19. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).

