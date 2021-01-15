ePac Flexible Packaging Continues Explosive Growth; Reduces Customer Lead Time

All digital flexible packaging specialist slashes lead time to 5 business days on roll stock orders

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas USA, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the all-digital flexible packaging specialist, saw its growth explode in 2020 over the prior year, doubling in both sales volume and employees. The company expanded its digital printing capacity by 35%, along with additional laminating and pouch making assets. The added capacity was spread across existing and new US locations, as well as international expansion. ePac’s global footprint now totals 18 plants since the company was founded in 2016. With this added capacity ePac can now offer the industry’s shortest lead time of 5 business days for roll stock orders. Lead time on finished pouches remains at 15 days, while the company works to reduce this as well.

ePac’s customer base of small and medium-sized businesses has also benefited, with many realizing increased growth attributable to being able to go to market faster and more economically with packaging on par with that used by global brands.

One example that stands out is the Ancient InGRAINEDed Snack Co. in Erie, Colorado, makers of the popular gluten-free snack, Ka-Pop! According to the company’s CEO, Dustin Finkel: “Packaging is such a critical part of any CPG brand's success, but small businesses in particular struggle with it because their options to move fast and nimbly with packaging are limited. With ePac, who we've been working with since our beginning almost 3 years ago, we found a partner that works with us. We grew 300% in 2020 and there is no doubt our approach with digital packaging has played a big role in achieving this."

According to Virag Patel, ePac’s COO: “ePac’s growth won’t slow down anytime soon. Our investments in new plants and additional assets will continue to allow us to meet the growing demand for our services, enter new markets, and continue to reduce time to market for our customers.”

While focused on SMBs, ePac serves brands of all sizes, as well as co-packers and co-manufacturers. These customers in particular will benefit from 5-day lead time as longer runs and roll stock tend to be the norm.

About ePac Flexible Packaging

ePac currently operates 18 locations in North America and internationally. All ePac locations are focused on the communities they serve and helping small and medium-size brands grow. By providing the highest quality packaging, shipped in 5-15 business days, ePac enables its customers to order to demand, go to market quickly, avoid plate fees, and leverage new marketing capabilities with connected packaging technology through ePacConnect. Visit ePacFlexibles.com.

