ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against 9F Inc. – JFU

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) resulting from allegations that 9F may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On or around August 15, 2019, 9F sold approximately 8.9 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in its initial public offering (the “IPO”), at $9.50 per ADS raising nearly $85 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, the price of 9F ADSs has plunged and closed at $1.31 per ADS on January 14, 2021.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of 9F shareholders. If you purchased securities of 9F please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2007.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

