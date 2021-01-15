Hidden Benefits When It Comes to Board Games

Boy learning to play Endless Games' Traffic Cop Game The Korner'd Challenge Game from Endless Games Traffic Cop from Endless Games

Some hidden benefits of Endless Games’ board games and card games have been exposed by special educators and parents of special needs children.

...we discovered that many of our games have elements that reveal some amazing talents, social skills, as well as physical and mental exercises.” — Brian Turtle, National Sales Manager of Endless Games, Inc.

MATAWAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to exciting, original, new board games, Endless Games has plenty of options for people, but in addition to the fun, some extra benefits are in play too.Some hidden benefits of Endless Games’ board games and card games have been exposed by special educators and parents of special needs children.“We didn’t set out to design games that specifically catered to special needs, but we discovered that many of our games have elements that reveal some amazing talents, social skills, as well as physical and mental exercises,” Brian Turtle, National Sales Manager of Endless Games, explained.Recently, Endless Games’ The Korner’d Challenge, Dropsy Card Game and Mexican Train were announced as top toys for 2020 and featured in the Autism Live Holiday Guide . In 2019 the guide honorees included Traffic Cop Game and The Floor Is Lava.Possibly the most interesting case is Endless Games’ The Korner’d Challenge Game, a puzzle that is also a game. This game revealed some curious discoveries during its play testing. The object of Korner’d is to be the first player to place all of his/her color or picture patterned tiles to match to a game board. “What we discovered was that Korner’d involves spatial relationships and matching. For many on the Autism Spectrum this is an area of strength. Young kids on the spectrum easily beat older children and adults at this game,” Turtle explained. “You could see that it was a tremendous boost in self-esteem and self-confidence.”Therapists and parents have cited that Endless Games’ The Floor Is Lava helps with sensory issues as well as physical therapy, such as maintaining balance. Games like Traffic Cop, Red Light Green Light 1-2-3, and Dropsy have been praised for learning left-and-right, following instructions, motor skills, executive functioning and respect for authority.Often, Endless Games’ Mancala is used in schools for math practice, while Endless Games classic games, Chess, Checkers and Backgammon are all used in logic and strategic thought practices.“I’m proud that our games bring so much fun to people. The fact that they also help so many people with their challenges is incredibly rewarding,” Turtle said. “At Endless Games, we’ll keep making new games and we can’t wait to bring even more fun and benefits to all people.”Other games from Endless Games include Card Sharks, Camera Roll, AKA, Jeopardy card game, Wheel of Fortune card game, Password, Sleepover Party Game, Name 5, Everybody Knows, 60 Second Slam, Horror Trivia, What Comes To Mind?, and Encore, among others.About Endless Games: Founded in 1996 by industry veterans Mike Gasser, Kevin McNulty and game inventor Brian Turtle, Endless Games specializes in games that offer classic entertainment and hours of fun at affordable prices. The three have an uncanny ability for discovering and developing hit games, having been a part in past successes Trivial Pursuit™, Pictionaryand Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon™. The mission of the Endless Games team and partners is to produce high quality entertainment in board games that are quick and easy to learn and offer “Endless” play value to all people. For additional information, visit www.endlessgames.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

How to Play Traffic Cop from Endless Games