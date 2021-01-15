Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading resumed today in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (Nasdaq: GBNY) at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on January 15, 2021. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on January 14, 2021 at 17:10:16 Eastern Time.



For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com .

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com