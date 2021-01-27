Conveyor Belt Sushi Experience 1.0 released for iPhone, Android, Apple TV, PC & Xbox
Experience a conveyor belt sushi restaurant as either a customer or sushi chef.DALLAS, TX, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces Conveyor Belt Sushi Experience 1.0, their new game for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox, a simulation of what it’s like to dine and work in a popular conveyor belt sushi restaurant.
Watch the conveyor belt carefully to grab three selected plates of sushi. In the family booth, you are also looking for three pieces your children have asked for.
In the kitchen, work at one of four work stations refilling the conveyor belt with new plates to replace those taken by customers. Or you can work as the sushi master, taking inventory of what pieces need to be replaced and how many you need of each.
Includes sushi chart and bilingual sushi matching game.
Bilingual game, allowing play in either English or Japanese.
Optionally shares your accomplishments with Facebook, Twitter, email, or instant messaging (on supported platforms).
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. The other versions work on most common Android models, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox One.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr., designed by Magnin & Associates. Matt Campana created the music and sound effects. Kenshiro Nonaka was a voice actor for both Japanese and English sushi names. He and Anne Nonaka playtested the game, including the bilingual levels.
According to Ed Magnin, "In Conveyor Belt Sushi Experience, we wanted to give you a taste of what it is like to dine and work in a popular conveyor belt sushi restaurant."
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 211.1 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Conveyor Belt Sushi Experience 1.0 is $3.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. An Android version is available worldwide from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 30 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2021 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
