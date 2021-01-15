Energy Department and Federal Partners Announce up to $14.5 Million for Offshore Wind Environmental Research

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $14.5 million for environmental research to support U.S. offshore wind development. This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) will support regionally-focused, coordinated research efforts to increase understanding of the environmental impacts of offshore wind, as well as projects that advance and validate tools to monitor and minimize impacts.

"This research will help address challenges to offshore wind development on both the east and west coasts of the United States," said Daniel R Simmons, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. "These projects will develop the knowledge and tools we need to support environmentally sound development of this valuable energy resource."

This FOA was released in conjunction with the National Oceanographic Partnership Program, and in coordination with partnering agencies, including the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. DOE is providing $13 million and BOEM intends to contribute up to $1.5 million for this effort.

This FOA will support work across three Topic Areas: