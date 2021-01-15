HHS Announces Provider Relief Fund Reporting Update

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is announcing today that it will be amending the reporting timeline for the Provider Relief Fund Program (PRF) due to the recent passage of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. HHS has been working to provide updated reporting requirements that comply with this recently passed legislation. Consequently, PRF recipients will now be required to submit their reporting requirements on their use of these funds later than previously announced.

Starting today, however, PRF recipients may begin registering for gateway access to the Reporting Portal where they will ultimately submit their information in compliance with the new reporting requirements HHS is issuing.

Reporting Portal Update & Registration Launch

Beginning last summer, HHS began outlining comprehensive reporting instructions that would apply to recipients of PRF funds that received payments exceeding $10,000 in aggregate. HHS previously planned to open the Reporting Portal based on this previously released information by today, January 15, 2021, with the first deadline for submissions on February 15, 2021. In late December, however, Congress passed the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act which added another $3 billion in funding to the PRF program and included language specific to reporting requirements. HHS has been working to update the PRF reporting requirements to be consistent with this new law. That said, as HHS has done in the past, the department wanted to give recipients ample time to familiarize themselves with the updated reporting requirements well in advance of required submission deadlines.

In the interim however, starting today, HHS is encouraging all PRF recipients that have received aggregate PRF payments that exceed $10,000 to establish a reporting account by registering at the newly enabled PRF reporting website. The reporting requirements released today do not apply to funds from: Nursing Home Infection Control, Rural Health Clinics Testing, and COVID-19 Claims Reimbursement to Health Care Providers and Facilities for Testing, Treatment and Vaccine Administration for the Uninsured recipients. While there is currently no deadline for providers to establish a reporting account in the newly enabled Reporting Portal, all providers will be required to complete this first step in order to advance and fulfill their reporting requirements once HHS announces the new deadline to do so. Provider support and call center resources are currently limited but will be more available to answer providers’ questions once the second phase for reporting submissions is announced.

HHS thanks our heroic healthcare providers for their tireless efforts combatting this pandemic and will continue to provide timely and transparent communication as it relates to the PRF program.

More information about the new reporting requirements and portal registration can be found here.

Latest Payments:

As of the week of January 11, HHS has made the following total payments through both the General and Targeted Distributions of the PRF program:

$116,956,445,191 in payments to 644,091 provider TINs.

Of these payments, 403,235 providers (unique TINs) have attested to the Terms and Conditions for $101,933,833,186 in payments. A listing of PRF distributions to providers that have accepted the Terms and Conditions can be found here.

As of January 13, 2021, HHS has made COVID-19 Claims Reimbursement to Health Care Providers and Facilities for Testing and Treatment of the Uninsured payments to 30,074 providers including:

Testing claims: $1,455,529,631

Treatment claims: $1,557,659,437

A listing of health care entities that have agreed to the Terms and Conditions and received claims reimbursement can be found here.

For more information on the Provider Relief Fund Program, visit hhs.gov/providerrelief.