Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (14th January 2021)
As at 14 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 25 368 confirmed cases, including 14 714 recoveries and 636 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,786 in the last 365 days.
As at 14 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 25 368 confirmed cases, including 14 714 recoveries and 636 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.