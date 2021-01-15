Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (14 January 2021)

138 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 4,526 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 98,693. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,107,121. 119 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners.

County distribution; Nairobi 65, Kericho 23, Mombasa 10, Makueni 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Nyamira 4, Kisumu 4, Kiambu 3, Busia 2, Migori 2, Nakuru 2, Kajiado 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kilifi 1, Lamu 1, Nyandarua 1, Bomet 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Isiolo 1.

266 patients have recovered from the disease. 251 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 15 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 81,933. 3 patients have succumbed to the disease raising the fatality to 1,723.

Currently there are 680 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,730 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 26 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilatory support and 8 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is under observation.

16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards. 3 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.