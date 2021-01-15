Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brookfield Office Properties Inc. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (“Brookfield”) today announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 10% of the public float of each series of the company’s outstanding Class AAA Preference Shares that are listed on the TSX (the “Preferred Shares”). Purchases under the bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX and any alternative Canadian trading systems in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from January 21, 2021 to January 20, 2022, or an earlier date should Brookfield complete its purchases prior to such date. Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Preferred Shares purchased, but not to exceed the redemption price thereof as stated in the company’s articles. All Preferred Shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled.

Brookfield has not repurchased any Preferred Shares in the past 12 months. During Brookfield’s preceding normal course issuer bid, Brookfield was authorized to repurchase Preferred Shares up to the following amounts: Series N (1,100,000), Series P (1,200,000), Series R (888,342), Series S (111,657), Series T (1,000,000), Series V (129,078), Series W (188,442), Series Y (124,291), Series AA (1,197,500), Series CC (800,000), Series EE (1,100,000), Series GG (1,100,000) and Series II (1,000,000).

Under the current normal course issuer bid, Brookfield is authorized to repurchase each respective series of the Preferred Shares as follows:

Series
 Ticker
 Issued and
outstanding
shares1
 Public float1
 Average
daily trading
volume2
 Maximum number of shares
subject to purchase3
Total Daily
Series N BPO.PR.N 11,000,000 11,000,000 8,091 1,100,000 2,022
Series P BPO.PR.P 12,000,000 12,000,000 7,989 1,200,000 1,997
Series R BPO.PR.R 8,883,425 8,883,425 7,241 888,342 1,810
Series S BPO.PR.S 1,116,575 1,116,575 896 111,657 1,000
Series T BPO.PR.T 10,000,000 10,000,000 12,636 1,000,000 3,159
Series V BPO.PR.X 1,805,489 1,290,789 1,811 129,078 1,000
Series W BPO.PR.W 3,816,527 1,884,427 1,026 188,442 1,000
Series Y BPO.PR.Y 2,847,711 1,242,911 1,194 124,291 1,000
Series AA BPO.PR.A 12,000,000 11,975,000 14,521 1,197,500 3,630
Series CC BPO.PR.C 8,000,000 8,000,000 8,503 800,000 2,125
Series EE BPO.PR.E 11,000,000 11,000,000 9,493 1,100,000 2,373
Series GG BPO.PR.G 11,000,000 11,000,000 7,644 1,100,000 1,911
Series II BPO.PR.I 10,000,000 10,000,000 7,172 1,000,000 1,793
  1. Calculated as at January 11, 2021
  2. Calculated for the six months ended December 31, 2020.
  3. In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases with respect to: (i) the Series S, Series V, Series W and Series Y preferred shares would be limited to 1,000 shares of the respective series and (ii) each of the other series of Preferred Shares (excluding the Series S, Series V, Series W and Series Y preferred shares) would be limited to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of the respective series.

Brookfield is renewing its normal course issuer bid because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Preferred Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its current business and future prospects. Brookfield believes that, in such circumstances, the outstanding Preferred Shares represent an attractive investment for the company, since a portion of its excess cash generated on an annual basis can be invested for an attractive risk-adjusted return through the normal course issuer bid.

Brookfield may enter into an automatic purchase plan in relation to the normal course issuer bid that would allow for the purchase of Preferred Shares, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out period, insider trading rules or otherwise. Any such plan entered into with Brookfield’s broker will be adopted in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law and will be announced in a press release. Outside of these periods, Preferred Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

About Brookfield Office Properties

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit bpy.brookfield.com/bpo.

Brookfield Contact:

Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 417-7488
Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

