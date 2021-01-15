Cloudian HyperIQ Named Finalist in Storage Magazine’s 2020 Products of the Year

Monitoring, Observability and Analytics Solution Recognized as “Intelligent and Proactive Storage System”

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com have named Cloudian HyperIQ® a 2020 Products of the Year Awards finalist in the Storage System and Application Software category. In recognizing the solution, the editors of SearchStorage.com highlighted HyperIQ’s “intelligent monitoring, predictive maintenance and behavior analytics,” along with its “cross-platform storage management from a single interface.”



Introduced in June 2020, HyperIQ is a monitoring, observability and analytics solution for proactively managing storage and related infrastructure across on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. HyperIQ provides intelligent storage and user analytics, along with health checks, that enable predictive maintenance, enhanced security and resource optimization. With HyperIQ, customers can gain insight into user behavior, proactively identify potential trouble spots and accelerate new deployments to save operational costs and adapt quickly to changing workload demands.

“Modern storage infrastructure is increasingly distributed across geographically dispersed data centers, both on-premises and in public clouds,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “As this infrastructure grows, most organizations lack a comprehensive monitoring solution to provide a holistic view of this geo-distributed storage and networking infrastructure. HyperIQ addresses that need and provides an intelligent, unified view of the entire Cloudian storage infrastructure, encompassing interconnected users, applications, network connections and storage devices.”

HyperIQ features and benefits include:

Intelligent monitoring —Complete observability with real-time interactive dashboards and historical data, including the ability to view resource utilization by data center, node, services and more.

—Complete observability with real-time interactive dashboards and historical data, including the ability to view resource utilization by data center, node, services and more. Predictive maintenance —Proactive alerts to help assess maintenance needs and avoid performance impacts.

—Proactive alerts to help assess maintenance needs and avoid performance impacts. User behavior analytics —User activity monitoring, providing insights into usage patterns and helping enforce security/compliance policies.

—User activity monitoring, providing insights into usage patterns and helping enforce security/compliance policies. Anomaly detection —Identification of trends and faults to enable proactive maintenance.

—Identification of trends and faults to enable proactive maintenance. Customer health checks—Personalized monthly health check reports with action plans based on trends and analysis from the customer’s Cloudian infrastructure and global learning from Cloudian’s installed base.



The Storage Magazine/SearchStorage.com 2020 Products of the Year Awards recognize enterprise storage products based on technological innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value.

To learn more about HyperIQ, visit https://cloudian.com/products/hyperiq/.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

