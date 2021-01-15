Pyxis Tankers to Present at NobleCon 17 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- MAROUSSI, GREECE – January 15, 2020 - Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS), (the "Company" or "Pyxis Tankers"), a growth - orientated pure play product tanker company, today announced that its CEO, Mr. Eddie Valentis will present on Wednesday, January 20th at Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeen Annual Investor Virtual Conference at 1:30 pm EST. The conference is virtual and there is no cost, obligation nor restriction to investors to attend: www.noblecon17.com



A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available on Thursday, January 21th on the Company’s website, http://www.pyxistankers.com , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ website: www.nobleconference.com and on its investor portal, Channelchek: www.channelchek.com . The webcast and presentation will be archived on Noble website for 90 days following its event and the Company's website.

Webcast: https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/b2ce0a0d3d1749819954504100ebc7d31d

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We own a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features and modifications. We are positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders.

Company

Pyxis Tankers Inc.

59 K. Karamanli Street



Maroussi, 15125 Greece

info@pyxistankers.com

Visit our website at www.pyxistankers.com

Company Contact

Henry Williams

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +30 (210) 638 0200 / +1 (516) 455-0106

Email: hwilliams@pyxistankers.com

Source: Pyxis Tankers Inc.