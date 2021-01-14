(Subscription required) The Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press and the First Amendment Coalition sent separate letters Wednesday urging the court to make these records open unless the governor’s office can show a good reason they should not be.
You just read:
Free speech groups asks high court to open clemency records
