VSBLTY Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Social Media Engagement

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company’s business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM’s cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served more than 350 public companies.

The VSBLTY HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live on January 27th and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/VsbltyGroupeTechnologies

The VSBLTY HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company’s primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The VSBLTY discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/VsbltyGroupeTechnologies/forums/discussion

Jay Hutton, Co-founder/CEO, President & Director commented, “The launch of this online marketing program is an important step in telling both our shareholders and potential investors about VSBLTY’s success and growth. We are confident that AGORACOM will produce for us the same impressive results it has been able to achieve for its other public companies.“

AGORACOM Founder George Tsiolis stated, "Our thesis at AGORACOM is that more wealth will be created from small cap disruptive technology companies in this decade than the last two decades combined, thanks to the convergence of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Blockchain and others. VSBLTY Proactive Digital Display is transforming retail and public spaces in ways we could only once dream of in the movies—and doing it while driving brand new audience measurement, engagement and ultimately spending. We are proud to be taking the VSBLTY story to the world."

SHARES FOR SERVICE

The Company has entered into an agreement with AGORACOM in connection with the above services. Subject to regulatory approval, the Company will pay AGORACOM $100,000 (+ HST) in consideration for the services AGORACOM will provide to the Company during the 12-month term of the agreement as follows:

$20,000 + HST Shares For Services upon commencement January 15, 2021 for setup;

$20,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of third month April 15, 2021;

$20,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of sixth month July 15, 2021;

$20,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of ninth month October 15, 2021; and

$20,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of term January 15, 2022.

The number and deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above.

UPDATE ON DEBENTURE SETTLEMENTS AND WARRANT EXERCISES

VSBLTY also announces that its debentureholders have converted a total of approximately $1.72M in principal amount and interest of 10% convertible unsecured debentures (“Debentures”) that were issued pursuant to private placements which closed between July 19, 2019 and February 26, 2020.

In addition, the Company’s warrantholders have exercised 11,449,969 common share purchase warrants for aggregate net proceeds to the Company of approximately $2.68M.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

