Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Dr. Daniela Santiesteban to Participate in Panel Discussion on Targeted Cancer Therapies During Virtual NobleCon17 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that Daniela Y. Santiesteban, Ph.D., Director of Research and Business Development at Salarius Pharmaceuticals, has been invited to participate in a panel discussion during Noble Capital Markets’ 17th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference (NobleCon17). The conference is taking place January 19-21, 2021 over a virtual platform.



Details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Panel Targeted Cancer Therapeutics Date Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Time 8:35 a.m. ET Registration https://www.nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest



During the event, Dr. Santiesteban and other panel members will discuss the current status of targeted cancer therapies, as well as the future outlook for research and drug development in the field.

Salarius is developing seclidemstat, a reversible LSD1 inhibitor that is now being studied in two clinical trials — one trial in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone and soft tissue cancer, and a second trial in advanced solid tumors (AST). Salarius expects to establish maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in its Ewing sarcoma trial and advance into the dose-expansion phase of the Ewing sarcoma trial in early 2021. Salarius also expects to expand the same trial to include additional select sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also known as Ewing-related sarcomas.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients that need them the most. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also the recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “potential,” “progress,” “design,” “estimate,” “continue,” “will,” “aim,” “can,” “believe,” “plan,” “allow,” “expect,” “intend,” “goal,” “provide,” “able to,” “position,” “project,” “developing,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the following: Salarius’ growth strategy; the value of seclidemstat as a potential treatment for Ewing sarcoma and other cancers; the status and anticipated progress and milestones of Salarius’ clinical trials in advanced solid tumors and Ewing sarcoma; statements related to when and if Salarius will establish maximum tolerated dose in the Ewing sarcoma trial; statements related to when and if Salarius will advance into the dose-expansion phase of the Ewing sarcoma trial; statements related to the expansion of Salarius’ clinical trials to include Ewing-related sarcomas; Salarius’ developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need; Salarius plans to initiate additional clinical trials; the timing, pursuit and successful execution of milestones in any of Salarius’ current or future studies. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the sufficiency of Salarius’ capital resources; the ability of, and need for, Salarius to raise additional capital to meet Salarius’ business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; Salarius’ ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization and timing and accuracy thereof; the ability of Salarius to access the remaining funding available under the CPRIT grant; future clinical trial results and impact of results on Salarius; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions and regulatory or contractual restrictions which may impact the ability of Salarius to raise additional capital; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius’ cash resources; risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak; and other risks described in Salarius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those discussed in Salarius’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and in Salarius’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

