Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,799 in the last 365 days.

ChampionX Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX’s website at www.investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:

US and Canada: 1-888-424-8151
International: 1-847-585-4422
Reference: ChampionX conference call number 9069100

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on ChampionX’s website or at ChampionXFourthQuarter2020CallReplay.   Enter passcode 50078440.

About ChampionX

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:
Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-3751


Primary Logo

You just read:

ChampionX Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.